WREX viewer photos of Monday's solar eclipse

Monday was cloudy during the eclipse around the Stateline.

Here at, WREX had our cameras pointed upward trying to catch whatever glimpse of the eclipse that we could, as did many viewers around the area. You can see some of their photos in the slideshow above.

For those of you disappointed in missing Monday's eclipse, fortunately we won't have to wait very long for the next eclipse: it will take place April 8, 2024.

