Woman fighting for her life after rollover crash on I-90

UPDATE 5:40 P.M. - A woman is fighting for her life after a one-car crash on I-90 Monday near Genoa Road.

Illinois State Police say Belvidere Fire Department did CPR on the woman and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car rolled over and the woman and a child were ejected from the Ford Escape. The child has minor injuries. A man was also in the car but was not ejected. Police say he has minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Illinois State Police say traffic is backed up on I-90 after a crash Monday afternoon.

Police say two lanes of I-90 westbound at mile marker 24.8 near the Belvidere Oasis are blocked off as of 4:15 p.m. due to emergency crews on the scene.

ISP says officers were called out to the one vehicle roll-over crash just after 3 p.m. Monday. Injuries have been reported.

