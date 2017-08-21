Missouri man faces armed robbery charges in Ogle County

Authorities in Ogle County say a Missouri man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery last month.

Zachary Stivers, 27, of Grandin, Missouri, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, a class X felony.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says their deputies and officers from the Polo Police Department were called out to the Casey's General Store, 120 North Division Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. July 26 on a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask when he came into the store armed with a knife, then stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Stivers was arrested in connection with this case last Friday in Carter County, Missouri. He is now being held in Missouri pending extradition to Illinois.