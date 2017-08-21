School year begins for RPS 205

Monday was the first day back to school for Rockford Public School students.

Whether they were ready or not, students all over District 205 packed the hallways once again Monday morning.

Students at McIntosh Elementary had their backpacks, pencils and notebooks ready as they lined up to meet their new teachers.

There were many excited students, and the school's principal says it is always nice to see the kids ready for another year of learning.

"First day is always exciting for students, because they come back after a long summer and they can't wait to come back to school," says Principal Al Gagliano. "And the teachers are excited; just an exciting time for everyone all around.

The first day for early childhood education is this Wednesday.