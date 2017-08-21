Northwestern prof, Oxford worker to stay jailed before trial

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee accused of killing a man as part of what prosecutors called a sexual fantasy have another court date scheduled this week in Chicago.

Ex-microbiology professor Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren have a hearing set for Tuesday, when a judge will be assigned to oversee the case. Both men are charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Lathem's boyfriend, 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Natosha Toller, an assistant Cook County state's attorney, told a judge Sunday that Lathem and Warren had communicated online for months about "carrying out their sexual fantasies of killing others and then themselves."

The judge ordered the men to remain in jail pending trial.