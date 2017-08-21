Why you shouldn't take selfies during the eclipse

It's an event that hasn't happened in nearly a century: A coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the United States.



You have to mark the event with a selfie, right? Think again.



Many people will think it's safe to take a selfie with the eclipse in the background. However according to experts at Columbia University Medical Center, it's not.



"What they may not realize is that the screen of your phone reflects the ultraviolet rays emitted during an eclipse directly toward your eye, which can result in solar burn," according to Tongalp Tezel of the medical center.



According to Tezel, Sir Isaac Newton suffered retinal damage after looking at the reflection of an eclipse in the surface of a pond.



The safest way to view the eclipse is by wearing a pair of ISO 12312-2-certified solar glasses that are specially designed to filter out the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.