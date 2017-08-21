Solar eclipse Monday afternoon - what you need to know

A total solar eclipse will cast a shadow across the United States Monday. Here is what you need to know:

Monday's total eclipse will race through 14 states, starting near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 12:16 p.m. central time. It will end off the east coast of South Carolina at 3:47 p.m.

Here in the Stateline, we will start to see the eclipse at 11:51 a.m. The eclipse will be at its max at 1:16 p.m. and it will completely end for us at 2:29 p.m.

The last total solar eclipse in the United States was back in 1979

The next solar eclipse is just a few years away - in April 2024

You can watch live coverage of the solar eclipse from around the country on 13 WREX. We will have full coverage of the day's event tonight on 13 News at 5 & 6

You can watch live streaming coverage of the solar eclipse on our live streaming page

Click here to check out all of the latest reports on the total solar eclipse