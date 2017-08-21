Solar eclipse Monday afternoon - what you need to know

A total solar eclipse will cast a shadow across the United States Monday. Here is what you need to know:
- Monday's total eclipse will race through 14 states, starting near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 12:16 p.m. central time. It will end off the east coast of South Carolina at 3:47 p.m.
- Here in the Stateline, we will start to see the eclipse at 11:51 a.m. The eclipse will be at its max at 1:16 p.m. and it will completely end for us at 2:29 p.m.
- The last total solar eclipse in the United States was back in 1979
- The next solar eclipse is just a few years away - in April 2024
