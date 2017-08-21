AP - The Latest on collision between the USS John S McCain and a - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

AP - The Latest on collision between the USS John S McCain and an oil tanker east of Singapore

Posted:

SINGAPORE (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the USS John S. McCain has arrived at Singapore’s naval base (2:17 a.m ct) with “significant damage” to its hull after a collision early Monday between it and an oil tanker.

The 7th Fleet says in a statement that damage to the guided missile destroyer’s hull flooded nearby compartments including crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

It says damage control efforts prevented further flooding.

Ten sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries after being evacuated by helicopter.

A multi-national search and rescue effort involving Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. is underway.

