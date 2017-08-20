Rockford group working to spread message of peace

Acts of violence are hitting headlines across the country.

Back in Rockford, some are ready to spread a different message.

"With all the craziness that's going on, people seem to have such a bad rap about Rockford. We just wanted to bring something positive here before something negative were to come," said rally co-organizer Amber Austin.

That's why they decided to gather for a peace rally in Rockford. It's goal -- to encourage people here at home to stand together against hate.

"I just want to make sure that everybody that comes leaves here with a different perspective on, maybe, another person that they've never met before in Rockford," said rally Co-Organizer Balta Ramirez.

Event organizers say the rally is the first step in starting a new organization --- with a mission to spread unity across the country --- starting in their *own town.

"It's the One City One Love foundation. Basically our plan is to bring positivity to not just this city but multiple cities," said Austin.

One City, One Love organized the rally in less than a week in response to the violence in Charlottesville. Despite the short notice, they say support from the community played a big role in the rally's success.

"Just seeing people coming together for a common cause-- for a good common cause--is amazing," said volunteer Nathan Arroyave.

With violence fresh in people's mind, One City One Love says it's the perfect opportunity to get the ball rolling in bringing positivity back to the area.

"We need to do something to get the city together for a good cause and put positive headlines on everyone's news feeds on social media instead of all the constant bad stuff that we hear," said Ramirez.

Changing the conversation to unite Rockford as a city and keep violence from spreading.

"Why not stop it and nip it right before it happens. So I figured why not let it be known that love lives here and it's here to stay," said Austin.

If all goes well, One City One Love says it's ready to hold more events to continue and spread their message.