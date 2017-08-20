Pecatonica and Durand Unite for New Rivermen Co-Op

Pecatonica and Durand struggled to win in the competitive NUIC as individual teams, and for the 2017 season, they've joined forces to form the new Rivermen co-op, building a bigger roster.

"The atmosphere is completely different from what it's been before," said senior Ryan Viel. "We're constantly being pushed to strive for bigger and better things."

"The sky is the limit for this team as far as what they can accomplish," said new head coach Tyler Hoffman. "I don't know if that necessarily materializes into wins or losses but our work ethic has been phenomenal."

Bigger numbers means stiffer competition.

"What the kids are starting to realize is no position is necessarily given to them," said Hoffman. "When you've got shy of 30 varsity players, everyone is vying for a position and trying each and every day to move up that depth chart."

A new brotherhood has begun for two towns that are rivals in other athletic arenas.

"It definitely is fun for sure with the whole rivalry," said junior Caden Manning. "I feel like a lot of friendships have been made."

Their first test - the defending 1-A state champions.

"Might as well start swinging for the fences, right? Forreston is a heck of a team, when we take the field against them...we hope we can put our best foot forward, at least from what we've been working on throughout the summer," said Hoffman.