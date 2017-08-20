U.S. Navy ship crashes into merchant ship, 10 missing

Ten U.S. Navy sailors are unaccounted for after the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship in southeast Asia.

A U.S. military official says in addition to the missing crew members five others were injured.

Search and rescue efforts were underway.

The collision happened in waters east of Singapore and the straits of Malacca.

The navy says the ship sustained damage on its port side and the extent of the damage was being assessed.

The navy's seventh fleet identified the merchant ship as the Alnic MC and says the collision occurred early Monday morning, local time.

The Japan-based fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit at the time of the collision and the ship was heading to port under its own power.

It is the second collision involving a ship from the seventh fleet in the Asia-Pacific region in two months.

Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.