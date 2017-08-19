Wilmarth takes over coaching duties for Genoa-Kingston

Chad Wilmarth is no stranger to Genoa-Kingston athletics, coaching wrestling and various football positions before Bill McCarty stepped aside. The Cogs are now under Wilmarth's watch, and the 2004 Byron graduate brings a new energy to the team as they head into a new year.

"You see your coach get all hyped up...you feed off it," says Jackson Ebel, Cogs senior linebacker.

"I've had Coach Wilmarth since freshman year wrestling, I've been around him and he's a great guy," says Jeremy Widmayer, GK left tackle.

"We're trying to do a few things differently," said Coach Wilmarth, a former Byron Tiger who's no stranger to the Big Northern. "A lot of that stuff is important, team building and team bonding."

Genoa-Kingston follows in the footsteps of one of the best football teams it's every produced, as the 2016 squad piled up 11 wins, the most in a single season since the Cogs won the 1977 state championship. They begin the new year at home in Week 1 against Rockford Lutheran.