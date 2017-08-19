Beer brings people together with brand new event

Hundreds of people in Rockford took advantage of the nice weather by cracking open a cold one at a brand new event.
It's called the Rocktown Brewdown
The event features over 25 craft breweries and wineries in the area - with over hundreds of different drinks to sample.
Rural On Tap invented the Brewdown saying it wanted to create a unique drinking experience for the community to enjoy.
Bar owners say it took over a year to organize -- but they're happy to see all of their hard work pay off.
"I love it. This is exactly what I dreamed. This is exactly what I hoped for," said Craft Beer Consultant Scott Freeman.
"It's such a beautiful day so I'm very fortunate to have this opportunity. Cheers!"
Rural On Tap says it hopes to make the Brewdown an annual event.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.