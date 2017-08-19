Beer brings people together with brand new event - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Beer brings people together with brand new event

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Hundreds of people in Rockford took advantage of the nice weather by cracking open a cold one at a brand new event.

It's called the Rocktown Brewdown

The event features over 25 craft breweries and wineries in the area - with over hundreds of different drinks to sample.

Rural On Tap invented the Brewdown saying it wanted to create a unique drinking experience for the community to enjoy. 

Bar owners say it took over a year to organize -- but they're happy to see all of their hard work pay off.

"I love it. This is exactly what I dreamed. This is exactly what I hoped for," said Craft Beer Consultant Scott Freeman. 

"It's such a beautiful day so I'm very fortunate to have this opportunity. Cheers!" 

Rural On Tap says it hopes to make the Brewdown an annual event. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.