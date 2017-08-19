DeKalb eager to continue rebirth as annual contender

DeKalb's football team has experienced a historic resurgence on the gridiron, making four straight playoff appearances and registering double digit wins in a single season last year for the first time since 1980.

The Barbs do lose some key pieces from last year's squad, including QB Derek Kyler, but head coach Matt Weckler likes the team he has in front of him for the 2017 campaign.

"Everybody talks about who we don't have, we're worried about who we have. A lot of people will be surprised about who we have, and we don't mind that and our kids don't mind that at all," says Weckler.

QB Noah Valin takes the reins of the DeKalb offense, and he's been focused on his footwork on the field, and his leadership off it.

"These young guys and speed, it's a lot of fun to play out here," says Valin.

DeKalb's season starts on the road in Week 1 at Moline.