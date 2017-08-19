Just Breathe 815 hosts back to school drive

It began with just one box and good intentions.

Just Breathe 815 helps hundreds of struggling kids -- get back to school with all the right tools.

"We have a saying," said Just Breathe 815 Founder Kevin Ware. "If you want to go fast in life, go alone. If you want to go far in life go together. Just Breathe 815-- our goal is to go together."

Businesses in the area came together for the Just Breathe 815 Back to School Hygiene Drive.

The event provided clothes, bathroom supplies and free haircuts for the kids.

Just breathe 815 says it appreciates the local support to help kids in the community.

"I just told him whatever he needed. said Salamone's Co-Owner Rosalie Salamone. "I brought my kids today and my husband. My sister in law and my nieces. We all just came to help anyway we can."

Just Breathe 815 says its close to opening a teen drop-in center to provide homeless teens a place to stay.

