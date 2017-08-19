27 arrested during Boston protests

UPDATE: A planned "free speech" rally and a counter-protest took place in Boston earlier Saturday.

According to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, everything went off just as the city had planned.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans estimated nearly 40,000 people showed up for the rally and the counter protest.

Evans said three groups of protesters turned out, the first amendment right folks, those who opposed that group and some who came to cause problems.

Twenty-seven arrests were made, most of them for disorderly conduct.

Mayor Walsh said it is clear Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate.

"I want to thank all the people that came out today to share that message of love not hate. To fight back on racism, to fight back on anti-Semitism, to fight back on the white supremacists that were coming to our city," said Walsh.

At least ten people have been arrested in connection to the "free speech" rally on the Boston Common.

The rally, which comes one week after the deadly Charlottesville protest, ended about one hour after it was slated to begin.

Boston Police escorted demonstrators supporting free speech off of the common as counter-protesters shouted "go home Nazis."

Counter-protests were mostly peaceful as thousands marched downtown chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism.

Scuffles broke out between some counter-protesters and police wearing riot gear after the rally ended.

According to the police commissioner, 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover were deployed to keep the two groups apart.

