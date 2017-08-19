Oregon High School Receives Grant, Elementary School Introduces New Classroom Seating Options

Two schools in Oregon will have some new things to be excited for in the next two school years.

Oregon Elementary School will officially begin using nontraditional desks and chairs in its classrooms to help improve focus and behavior of its students. The elementary school tested the chairs and desks in classrooms last year and chose to move forward with them.

Oregon High School received a 106,000 dollar grant to build a welding lab in the school. School officials say the lab will help provide a professional and educational hands on classroom experience. The grant came from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The grants were announced today as part of the largest grant cycle in the organizations 63-year history.

The multimillion dollar endowment has been used to primarily fund career based educational opportunities throughout the region.