Crusader Health Celebrates National Healthcare Week

Crusader healthcare group celebrated national healthcare week by hosting a legislative update breakfast today.

The breakfast was open to city legislators, law enforcement, Crusader staff and patients. The breakfast provided a chance for all in attendance to share stories and hear from Crusader about its future plans.

Crusader started off with one clinic in 1972 and has continually grown since now serving 52,000 people in the greater Rockford area. The group now has 7 clinics spread across Rockford including two locations in school.