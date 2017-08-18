SwedishAmerican opens new clinic

Thanks to a new partnership, SwedishAmerican is celebrating the opening of its new clinic.

The hospital hosted a ribbon cutting for the on-site Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness Center.

The new clinic is located at 1401 E. State Street. It will focus on primary care as well as women's and mental health care services.

SwedishAmerican says working together with Aunt Martha's is helping provide better care to the people of Rockford.

"We want to make sure that people get the care that they need in the setting that is most appropriate for them. Our mission is to care for our community and in doing that we want to support patients in any way possible," said Jedediah Cantrell, SwedishAmerican's VP of operations.

The partnership with Aunt Martha's has been working towards this goal since January of this year.