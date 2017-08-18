Apple picking season begins at Curran's

The flooding this summer has had its downsides but all of the rain is helping one local apple orchard start their season early

Curran's Apple Orchard is opening its doors Saturday morning.

Owners of the orchard say the rain was a benefit to getting ready, causing them to be more attentive to the fruit throughout the summer.

Owners say people are already calling them eager to start the apple picking season.

"It's an exciting time of the year. You work all year long. You're all alone and then suddenly, bam. It hits and we have a lot of people out here as visitors. We hope that they have fun when they come by," said Pat Curran, owner of the orchard.

The orchard will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.