RPS 205 urging drivers to slow down and stop for school buses

Cars passing by, is a usual sight on some of Rockford's major roads. But on Monday, drivers can expect to stop a bit more.

"Everybody stop. Just stop," Nicole Allen, a bus driver with Rockford School District 205 says.

That's what Allen is telling drivers before roughly 200 school buses hit the road Monday morning.



"Drivers, please be patient," Mike Slife, RPS Executive Director of Transportation says. "There's going to be a lot of buses out there and a lot of students waiting at stops."

RPS says apartment complexes along East State Street, Forest Hills Road and Riverside Boulevard are hot spots for drivers who illegally pass a school bus when its stop arm is out.

"Those are going to be the biggest places because they're not going to be at a corner necessarily, but we pick up right out in front of those so kids can come right on out," Slife says.

Last year, transportation officials found drivers illegally passed school bus stop signs an average of 79 times a day in Rockford. It's something Allen finds frustrating.

"We have a reason for everything we're doing. We're stopping the way we're suppose to be stopping. We always have safety in our minds first," Allen says.

While Allen says she's taking the extra time to make sure her riders are safe, she's asking everyone else to do the same.

"Don't think you can cross the road in front of us because you can't. Just stop," Allen says. "It'll only take us a couple minutes and then you can be on your way."

A few extra minutes, it's something bus drivers say is worth the wait to keep every student safe.

Drivers who illegally pass a school bus could face a $150 fine and possibly have their license suspended.