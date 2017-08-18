North Boone out to end two-year playoff drought in 2017

The North Boone Vikings have just missed the postseason in each of the last two years, finishing with four and three wins on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Vikings are preparing for a turnaround campaign in 2017 as Aaron Sullivan's group brings a talented offense to the table in a deep Big Northern race.

"We've got a lot of depth at our skill positions on both sides of the ball," said Sullivan. "We're solid on the offensive and defensive line but we lack some depth there."

A hungry senior class has something to prove this season.

"I'm confident we should be able to make the playoffs. We return 18 guys," said Max Zwart. "A lot of us have been playing together since we were eight years old. We know how to play together."

North Boone's Week 1 matchup sends the Vikings to Stillman Valley for a conference clash against the Cardinals.