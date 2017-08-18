Byron maintains winning formula for 2017

Byron has seen its win total rise every season over the past three years - an 8-win campaign in 2014, 9 wins in 2015, and a 10-win finish in 2016.

The Tigers have been a steady presence in the top half of the Big Northern Conference under Jeff Boyer, maintaining their winning formula of a dominant run game and hard-hitting defense to pile up victories. That won't change in 2017.

"When we play on Friday nights, it's a physical football game," said Coach Boyer. "Our kids will know their assignments and play sound football."

"We just want to go out and play smash mouth football," said senior center Matt Wombacher. "Run is our first priority all the time. Go out and hit everyone in the mouth and be a physical team."

The Tigers kick off the season at home in Week 1 against Burlington Central.