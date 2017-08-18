Lowe's to hold distribution center job fair Wednesday

Lowe's is hosting a hiring event next week for its Rockford warehouse.

The job fair will be held at the Radisson Hotel in Rockford, 200 South Bell School Road, on Wednesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lowe's says they are hiring over 50 full-time positions on all shifts.

Applicants will be able to do an on-site interview at the event if they have a current application on file.

The Lowe's distribution center is located at 2801 South Springfield Avenue in Rockford.

