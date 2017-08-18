Name released of teen killed in train accident Thursday night

Authorities have released the name of the teen who died after getting hit by a train in Rockford Thursday night.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 17-year-old Cole Tarlton, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called out to the railroad tracks in the 2600 block of Harrison Avenue, near 20th Street, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hintz says Tarlton was hit by a train and was found on the tracks by authorities.

Rockford Police and Canadian National are now investigating this incident.