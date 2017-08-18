Call center job fair in Rockford Saturday

An area call center is looking to fill hundreds of jobs this weekend.

Alorica is hosting a job fair Saturday at their Rockford location, 7180 Spring Brook Road, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The company says they are planning on adding 350 jobs to their call center by the end of the year.

Those who cannot attend the event Saturday can still apply in person between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

All position are full-time and permanent with benefits after 90 days. Employees can also qualify for tuition reimbursement.