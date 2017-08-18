Rockford woman shot early Friday morning

A Rockford woman has been shot on Rockford's West side.
Information is still limited at this time, but Rockford police say it happened at the 700 block of Concord Avenue around midnight. The woman's injuries are considered life threatening. Rockford Police don't have any suspect information at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
