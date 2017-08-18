Rockford man has bike stolen while riding it

Rockford Police say a 58-year-old man had his bike stolen Thursday night while riding it.

Officials say the victim was riding his bike near Greenwood Avenue and Longwood Street when he was approached by two black males.

The suspects demanded the bike, and then rode off on it.

The suspects were both described as black males between 20 and 30 years old, both around 6 feet tall.

One suspect weighs around 150lbs and the other weighs approximately 300lbs.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.