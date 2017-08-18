One year ago on August 9th, Eliana Johnson was born with Down Syndrome and spent 11 days in SwedishAmerican's Special Care Nursery where she got the help she needed to thrive at home. Eliana's parents found emotional support from the hospital staff but they found particular comfort from one nurse who also has a sun with down syndrome.

Judy, the nurse who works in Swedes' SCN bonded with the family providing a shoulder to cry on, ear to listen, and heart to care about what the Johnson's were feeling. Heather Johnson said Judy knew exactly what they were feeling and told them about the accomplishments her son had made and the challenges they may encounter along the way while raising their daughter.

Judy helped them focus on the now and not looking too far ahead while staying focused on the most important things which are the positives. The biggest positive of all is that Eliana will be among the youngest graduates from Swedes and will be attending it's SCN Family reunion event. the event will reconnect Eliana with Nurse Judy and they will celebrate Eliana's first of many birthdays.