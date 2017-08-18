Winnebago County Fair In Full Swing

The Winnebago County Fair is in full swing and it features a lot of old crowd favorites like the demolition derby, the rodeo which took place in the pouring rain Wednesday night. Riders still rode the bulls and horses despite the poor weather and put on a show.

The fair also brought back plenty of rides, and county fair food staples such as funnel cake, sweet corn and plenty of other shops. There were some new food and drink shops that came to the fair this year including a specialty coffee shop and a Chinese food booth as well.

The gates open at noon tomorrow and the fair will have a pay one price special from noon to 5 pm for the carnival only. The fair will also have an antique tractor display, tractor pulls, a fashion review, hot rod tractor pulls and Mike & Joe at 9 pm in the entertainment tent.

The Winnebago County Fair runs until Sunday August 20th.