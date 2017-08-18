Straw sculpting contest in Mt. Morris - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Straw sculpting contest in Mt. Morris

Posted:
MT. MORRIS (WREX) -

Art can take many forms and almost any material can be used. Even straw.

This year Mt. Morris is hosting the second annual Straw Sculpting Competition.
And the creations are incredible.
There's a saber-toothed tiger, a polar bear and even  King Kong hanging off the Empire State Building.
The event is on the old Mt. Morris college campus

You can vote for your favorite until August 27.

