Solar eclipse impact on pets

When the solar eclipse arrives Monday, millions of people will be looking to the sky to catch a glimpse. They'll also be wearing protective glasses so the sun doesn't damage their eyes. But do pet owners need to be concerned for their animals?

Luckily experts say it's very unlikely your pet will look directly into the eclipse they way humans are compelled to.

Animal experts say you shouldn't worry too much -- but you can take precautions.

"More dogs and cats are going to be paying attention to the smells and stuff on the ground, but it's a good excuse to keep your pets indoor," said Donna Apgar with Winnebago County Animal Services.

The eclipse will only last a few minutes on August 21.