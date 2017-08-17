Winnebago looks for big effort with small numbers

Winnebago has fewer kids out for football this year than in past years, but that doesn't have the Indians preparing any differently.

"We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves," head coach Mark Helm said. "We just have to get ourselves physically and mentally ready to go."

The Indians have made the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons. This year's team wants to continue that tradition. Even though they don't have the biggest roster, they're big on the intangibles.

"We're small but we're fast," senior lineman Ivan Viel said. "We keep pushing and keep going, digging through the trenches trying to fight back."

A smaller team also means a brotherhood can develop among the players.

"Being that there's not as many kids as in the past, it allows us to come together more and gel together as a team," senior wide receiver Kyle Bailey said.

Winnebago opens the season on the road for a non-conference game at Marengo.