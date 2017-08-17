City of Rockford looks for community input on federal programs

The amount of federal money Rockford's Community and Economic Department gets has dropped.

"It's unfortunate because there's a great need here for things like housing rehab for the creation and retention of jobs," says Rockford Neighborhood Development & Program Manager Vicki Manson.

Manson says the Home Investment Partnership Program, which creates strategies to help affordable housing is suffering.

"Probably around 2008 we were receiving one million dollars or a hair over. This year we are anticipating about $750,000. So that's a pretty big decrease."

Which is why the department says it working to make the best use out of those limited funds. Its hosting a series of public hearings. To not only bring residents up to speed on what programs they offer, but to get their insight on what they'd like to see in years to come. The department says it will take this feedback into consideration as it forms its 2018 Action Plan.

"We would like to see more people from the neighborhoods. Whether it be a high or low income neighborhood, it really doesn't matter. We only get so much money, we want to do what's best for the community."

The next public hearing will be held Friday, August 18th at 1 p.m. at Katie's Cup.