Person hit by train, killed

A person has died after a train hit them.
Rockford Police say it happened on the tracks that belong to Canadian National near Harrison Ave. and 20th St. Police say Canadian National will be doing an investigation. At this time, it's unclear what happened. Police have the area taped off. 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.