Leaders in the ORCHiD neighborhood say they're seeing less crime

Crime, it's something ORCHiD neighbors say they want out.

"We've had some difficult situations," Jaye Baer said.

But, neighbors say they're starting to see less of it pop up.

"We used to see open air drug deals every day all day and all night and prostitutes up and down the street and very rarely do we see that now," Becky Lichty with the ORCHiD Neighborhood Association said. "Gunfire during the night, we don't hear that anymore."

The community says that's because vacant houses are are gone and new resources like a school are coming in to improve the overall quality of the area.

"There's a lot of good things going for the ORCHiD Neighborhood here and what they've been able to do on their own," Gary Anderson, a neighborhood board member said.

They also say it's because of their Lessons From Lawn Chairs events. Neighbors bring their lawn chairs --- sit in front yards or the park --- and keep a close eye on what's going on in their area.

"It's a friendly way to get together, seeing what's going on in the neighborhood, talking with our neighbors and making sure all areas of our neighborhood are safe," Lichty said.

It's an improvement people in the area say they want to keep moving forward as they continue to see positive influences.

"It's very pleasant to get together as neighbors and talk and present that we are a force in the neighborhood," Baer said.

A force for good -- that neighbors and area leaders say they will continue to build on.

