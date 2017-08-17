Eclipse glasses handed out by downstate library recalled

Close to 200 pairs of solar eyewear had to be recalled at a downstate library.

The glasses were first distributed earlier this month by the Marshall Public Library. Marchall is located about 20 miles west of Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Tribune Star of Indiana reported the makers of the eyewear as an authorized manufacturer of NASA; however the ones purchased on Amazon under the same name failed to meet safety requirements.

"That they're authentic glasses really only have two key characteristics that are different from these fake glasses," says Marshall Public Library Director Alyson Thompson. "One is that these are circled instead of squared lenses. The other detail is that they have a barcode on one of the side pieces...and they're such small details that it can easily be overlooked."

Both NASA and the American Astronomical Society are advising eclipse watchers to use glasses and filters from recommended manufacturers.