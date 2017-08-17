Jo Daviess County warns of lottery scam warning

The Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible financial scam involving America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes.



Sheriff Kevin Turner says the scam involves a letter from America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes announcing the recipient as a prize winner of a large sum of money in this lottery. A check is enclosed with a letter, which is supposed to be used to pay for supposed documentation and tax fees. Recipients are instructed to call the agent listed on the letter to begin the claim process.



The sheriff's office urges residents to not respond to these letters and do not attempt to cash or deposit the checks. Sheriff Turner says you can not win a prize for a lottery you did not enter.



If you have any questions regarding possible fraudulent activities, please call the sheriff's office at 815-777-2141.