Tornado briefly hits Stephenson County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a brief tornado touched down west of Freeport near Stephenson Road at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Local law enforcement reports that the tornado caused slight damage to a house, and damaged some corn and trees in the area.

Viewers in the area report seeing some windows broken and trees down between Stephenson and Lily Creek roads.

For today, we will be warm and damp. Temperatures will be in the low 70's thanks to shower activity overnight.

Winds this morning out of the south and southwest around 10-15 mph, will be picking up and breezy this afternoon. With a west-southwest wind of 15-20, gusting to 30 mph.

Scattered shower activity continues this morning. We hang on to clouds today with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 80's today.