Machesney Park to bring new assisted living facility to town center

Getting assisted living within the state line has been a challenge for Illinois residents in the last few years. There have been more people in need of the service than there has been space for those people and Machesney Park is looking to help that problem.

An open house was held today to inform village residents on what the facility would look like and what it would do for the village. Architects and city officials were on hand to answer questions and talk about the images depicting the designs of the building.

Village Mayor Steven Johnson called assisted living "a very needed thing for the area" and cited that it's an average 2 year wait for some assisted living programs within the state line.