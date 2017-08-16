Brief tornado reported in Stephenson County

A brief tornado spun-up tonight about 3 miles west of Freeport, near Highland Community College. The tornado was reported by local law enforcement and the National Weather Service office in Davenport, IA near West Stephenson Road. Law enforcement reported slight damage to a house, a few trees and corn damaged or knocked down, and some tree tops sheared off.

The National Weather Service did not issue any warnings on this particular storm, which is why sirens, weather radios, phone/app alerts, alerts on TV, etc. were not activated. This tornado may have spun up then disappeared so quickly that a warning wasn't issued. The NWS may do a damage survey Thursday to determine a rating on this tornado.