Winnebago County Health Department offers program to remove lead from homes

The Winnebago County Health Department is one of only 30 areas in the country to receive a competitive lead removal grant.
The health department estimates the Creating Lead Safe Rockford Program has removed lead from around 400 homes in the last decade. It works to help families in Boone and Winnebago County.
Lead poisoning can be dangerous for children, especially under the age of six according to health officials. It can cause problems like lowered intelligence, learning disabilities, and behavioral issues.
Families must meet these qualifications for the program:
To request or submit an application contact:
Carmelo Porta, Application Specialist at 815-720-4112.
