Winnebago County Health Department offers program to remove lead from homes

The Winnebago County Health Department is one of only 30 areas in the country to receive a competitive lead removal grant.

The health department estimates the Creating Lead Safe Rockford Program has removed lead from around 400 homes in the last decade. It works to help families in Boone and Winnebago County.

Lead poisoning can be dangerous for children, especially under the age of six according to health officials. It can cause problems like lowered intelligence, learning disabilities, and behavioral issues.

Families must meet these qualifications for the program:

Household occupants must meet income guidelines. Families can earn up to 80% of the Area Median Income.

A child under age 6 must reside in the household or visit frequently.

All children ages 9 months to 6 years listed on the application should have a venous blood lead test within 45 days of submission. This should be arranged through the family physician.

Property must be built prior to 1978

Be up to date with property taxes and mortgage payments.

Property must have flood insurance if it's located in a flood zone.

To request or submit an application contact:

Carmelo Porta, Application Specialist at 815-720-4112.