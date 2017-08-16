New data shows more teens overdosing on drugs

Alarming new statistics about teenagers and drugs. After years of decline, deadly overdoses are once again on the rise.

13-year-old Vincent Weiner was found dead in his new jersey bedroom this past June.

A newly released toxicology report shows Vincent had a deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl in his system.

"Even a very small amount can kill both an adult and a child in a very short period of time," said Dr. Rachel Haroz at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ.

Overdoses are increasing in young people. New research from the CDC shows the overdose death rate for kids between the ages of 15 and 19 rose in 2015 after years of decline.

Most cases involved opioids, especially heroin.

"This problem has been brewing and growing for a number of years and it really started with over-prescribing of the prescription painkillers," said Deputy Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse Wilson Compton.

When those are left over in medicine cabinets, they can be used and abused by friends and family members and all too often, it seems by teenagers.

Vincent Weiner's mother is left with questions about how her son came into contact with drugs.

She did not want to speak on camera, but shared this message on social media:

"Whoever is supplying these babies with drugs, needs to be stopped! My heart is broken, shattered into a million pieces."

The opioid crisis was recently declared a national emergency.



