13 WREX to give out free solar eclipse glasses

The 13 WREX crew will give out free solar eclipse glasses starting at 4 p.m. Friday at City Market.



One pair per person will be given out, and they will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.



Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner will also be down at the market to answer any questions you might have about the eclipse.



The eclipse will happen around 1:16 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

