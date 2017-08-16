Boylan looks to line to lead way this year

Boylan got back into the mix at the top of the NIC-10 last year after a couple of down seasons by the Titans' standards. This year they have high expectations, thanks in part to a strong collection of linemen leading the way.

"To have five seniors up front that can do the job, and they'll play on both sides of the football, is a blessing between the tackles," head coach John Cacciatore said.

The offensive line looks forward to blocking for a stable of backs.

"You can't key in on one guy," senior center Joe Delia said. "We'll be able to go a lot of ways with the run game this year."

The Boylan defense was also a strong suit last year. The Titans look to carry that momentum into the 2017 season.

"We're putting in the work to get bigger, stronger, faster, getting ready to play," senior linebacker Kyle Gabriel said.

The Titans open the season on the road at Belvidere North.