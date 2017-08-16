Stephenson County officials assess cost of July floods

Flood waters swept through Freeport and Stephenson County this July, leaving a trail of damaged businesses, roads and parks.

Now, city and county leaders say the bills are coming in...

"Total cost was about between overtime, response, materials, was about $640,000 for the city," said Freeport City Manager Lowell Crow.

When you look to the county that number rises to about $2.4 million.

"That would include the cities, the county departments, the park districts, that's what they've incurred either in damage or cost to directly impact their department or operations during the event," said Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Baker.

However, that figure doesn't count the estimated 800 private properties that also suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"We tore up flooring, cut up drywall, replaced baseboards, a lot of painting, and not fun stuff," said Logan's Bar and Grill owner Michelle Magee.

Logan's closed for five days after heavy rains flooded the business.

"The parking lot looked like a lake. We called it Lake Logan, as much as we tried to joke about it, and in the building, there was anywhere from 2, 3 four inches of water."

Magee says that wracked up a total bill of around $40,000 dollars in repairs.

"We're struggling," said Magee.

It's a struggle that could continue for months as the state determines the final cost of all the damage.

"We know that there are problems out there, but we are trying to address them as we go along," said Crow.

Freeport says it plans to cover its costs within its own budget. However, other county departments say they may have to cancel projects to pay for flooding damage if aid doesn't come through.

