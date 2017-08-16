Crandall hopes for memorable final season at Rochelle

Kevin Crandall has been a mainstay on the Rochelle sidelines for more than two decades. After this season, he plans on stepping down.

"It's a lot bittersweet," said Crandall, who's entering his 24th season as Rochelle's head coach. "We've had a great run here. I still really enjoy working with the kids. We have a good group of kids back. So I'd just like them to have most of the spotlight."

The Hubs have made the playoffs 17 times in Crandall's 23 years at the helm, but have missed out the past couple of years.

"We're trying to do the best we can to send him out the best way we can," Rochelle senior defensive tackle Kyle Eyster said.

The players are hungry to get Rochelle back into the playoff picture in Crandall's final year.

"We want to send his last year out with a bang," senior defensive back Brendon Danekas said. "We want to have a deep playoff run."

The journey begins with a week one home game against Corliss out of Chicago.