Rockford man gets 90 years for role murder

The man found guilty of shooting and killing a Rockford man last year has learned his fate.

Demario Thompson, 23, of Rockford, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

In June, Thompson was found guilty for the murder of 22-year-old Lanair Jones-Sullivan last September. Police say Jones-Sullivan was shot in the head near the 1400 block of Birch Court.

Thompson was arrested the following month after police found him inside an apartment in the 2900 block of Conklin Drive.

Thompson was also sentenced to an additional 15 years with a chance of parole after he serves 85 percent of that sentence.