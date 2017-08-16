Man injured in Roscoe fire Tuesday dies at Madison hospital

The man injured in a Roscoe commercial structure fire Tuesday has died.

The family of Jeff Dover tells 13 News that he died this morning.

Dover was airlifted to UW-Madison hospital after a fire broke out at a storage facility near an auto shop in the 12000 block of North Second Street (Route 251) around noon Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they say one third of the building was fully involved.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department says the fire appears to be accidental.

Rescue crews had part of Route 251 closed Tuesday afternoon while the battled the fire.