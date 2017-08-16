Suspect held at gunpoint during Ogle County burglary

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner held a suspect at gunpoint until police arrived during a burglary Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Greer, 25, of Rockford, has been charged with residential burglary.

The sheriff's office say they were called out to a home in Creston around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a residential burglary in progress.

Authorities say the homeowner held Greer at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Police say initial information indicated their may have been additional suspects, but police do not believe that to now be the case.

Greer is now being held in the Ogle County Jail.